On Wednesday, July 3, 2019, Leo Clay Williams, loving husband and wonderful father of 4 children, grandfather of 10, and great-grandfather of 9, peacefully passed away, at the age of 90, while at home in Newport News, Va., surrounded by family.



Leo was born October 1, 1928 in Danville, Virginia to Berkley Broddus and Sallie Motley Williams. After moving to the Hilton Village area of Newport News, Va. as a teenager, he attended Morrison High School (Warwick High) and served as the first SCA President of the school. After graduation, he served in the United States Marine Corp. as a Sergeant and Platoon Commander. Afterwards, he attended the College of William and Mary and later went on to marry Miriam Barrett of Staten Island, NY on June 5, 1954. He initially made his career in radio advertising for WVEC radio and left for a short while to assist his parents in the family business, Hilton Cleaners, before returning to WVEC and later 2WD radio, where he became a legend in the advertising world. After his retirement at the age of 65, he was not done yet. He proceeded to open his own advertising agency, Impact Ad Group, Inc., where he worked side by side with his wife, Miriam for the next 25 years. He closed the business in March of this year, at the age of 90. Leo's particular fascination with writing would eventually become a central component of his success in his advertising career. Primarily in sales in the beginning, he would later become the creator of many eloquent ads and TV commercials. His talent was unprecedented and he was honored many times for his successes. Leo was a man where a handshake was his word. He was a master storyteller and completed his book about his life, just days before his death. He was a family man who adored his family beyond anything else and was adored back.



He is preceded in death by his father Berkley B. and mother Sallie M. Williams and his sister Gail W. Lambiotte. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Miriam B. Williams, his 4 children, Leah W. Shearin and her husband Doug, Caron W. Jones and her husband Bruce, Susan W. O'Connell, and Berkley L. Williams. Also surviving is his sister Barbara Mathews of Newport News, Va., and grandchildren Christopher Shearin, Lara Overy, Melanie Walton, Brandon Honeycutt, Cristen Treu, Andrew O'Connell, Patrick O'Connell, Katherine O'Connell, John Williams, Daniel Williams, 9 great-grandchildren and multiple nieces and nephews.



The family requests, in lieu of flowers, that donations be made to the Newport News-Warwick Chapter/NSDAR, Sarah Lou Whitehead fund, to be used for the Good Citizen award presented to outstanding Newport News high school seniors. Donations may be sent to 100 South Maple Rd., Yorktown, Va. 23693.



The family will receive friends on Tuesday, July 9 from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. at Peninsula Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday, July 10 at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Peninsula Memorial Park. Published in Daily Press on July 7, 2019