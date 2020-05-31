Leo Gillespie, of Newport News, VA, passed peacefully from labor to rest on Sunday, May 24, 2020. He was the second youngest of sixteen children born, April 2, 1934, to the late Bundy and Mamie Gillespie. After graduating from Huntington High School in 1952, he enlisted in the U.S. Army. He earned the rank of Staff Sergeant and served as a Jumpmaster in the Paratroopers with the 82nd Airborne Division. He heroically served two tours in the Vietnam Conflict where he was wounded. Upon returning home, he received both the Purple Heart and Bronze Star and retired honorably from military service. He went on to earn a license of cosmetology and worked in the Casbar Restaurant, a family-owned business started by his late sister Blanche Brown and her husband.



He was preceded in death by his aforementioned parents, his sisters, Pauline Gillespie, Ethel Parker, Blanche Brown, Wrilmerteen "Doll" Tobe, Mildred Williams, and Ruth Williams; his brothers, Eugene Gillespie, Ernest Gillespie, Hank Gillespie, Luther Gillespie, Bundy "Lip" Gillespie, Jr., and James Gillespie, Sr.



He leaves to cherish his memory: two sisters, Delores G. Brown and Cleo G. Parker, both of Hampton; and a host of nieces and nephews.



Viewing will be held Monday, June 1, 2020 from 10:00 am until 4:00 pm at Cooke Bros. Funeral Chapel. A private celebration of life for Mr. Gillespie will be held on June 2, 2020 at Cooke Bros. Funeral Chapel; after which, he will be laid to rest with military honors in Hampton Memorial Gardens.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store