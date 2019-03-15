Leola Brown Hogge, one of the oldest residents of Gloucester County, passed away peacefully on March 13, 2019, at the age of 104. She was a lifelong resident of Gloucester.She grew up on a family of eleven children and early learned lifelong habits of work, devotion to church and family, and service to her community.As a member of Newlngton Baptist Church since 1930, she served as a Sunday School teacher, choir member and chaired hostess and flower committees for many years. She was a founding member of the Village Garden Club, active in the Order of the Eastern Star and was a plane spotter during WWII working from the barn at Church Hill Plantation.Beginning in ·the late 1940·'s and continuing for decades, she and her husband, Melvin, partnered in operating the Old Mill Skating Rink which was a gathering place for the youth of several counties. During the nation's bicentennial celebration 1974-1981, Leola participated· in the Bicentennial Chorus and made and wore many colonial costumes which were later donated to the Gloucester Museum.Leola was preceded in death by her husband, Melvin Richard Hogge; her parents, Andrew and Sarah Brown; her great-grandson, Jeffrey Leigh Spence, Jr.; her brothers, Robert, Eldridge, Watson, Vernon, Jack and Billy and her sisters, Sarah Hendley and Louise Rowe. She is survived by her three children; Jean Hogge Corr, Christine Hogge Wesson and Carlton "Corky" Hogge; seven grandchildren, Tabitha Booker Dyess (Robert), Andrew R. Corr, Cynthia Corr Rovani, Christopher W. Corr (Carolyn) , Kimberly Hogge Matthew B. Hogge (Maryann) and Ashley Hogge Murphy (Todd); 13 great-grandchildren, Lynleigh French, Scott Motley, Andrew Corr, Jr., Mary Grace Corr, Lucas Rovani, Camille Rovani, Katharine Corr, Harry E. Corr, II, Joseph Corr, Tabb Hogge, Evelyn Murphy, Cullen Murphy and Flynn Murphy; five great -great ­ grandchildren, Christopher French, Caleb French, Cayleigh French, Karleigh Motley and Melanie Motley; her brother, Marvin (Jean), and her sister, Mary Anne Jenkins; sister-in-laws Carolyn and Betty Brown. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the staff of Gloucester House for many kindnesses and also the members of Riverside Hospice program who eased the last days. A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, March 18, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Newington Baptist Church. Burial will be private. Arrangements are by Andrews Funeral Home & Crematory, Gloucester, Virginia. Published in Daily Press on Mar. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary