|
|
Leola Monroe passed on March 19, 2020. Mrs. Monroe was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Maryland Monroe.
She leaves her sons, Michael A. and Jeffrey Monroe; and her daughter, Wanda M. Smith; 4 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.
Viewing will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday, March 26, 2020 at the funeral home. Due to current health concerns, a graveside service with the family will be conducted. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home is honored to serve the family.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 25, 2020