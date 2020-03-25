Home

O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home
3009 Chestnut Avenue
Newport News, VA 23607
757-380-8871
Viewing
Thursday, Mar. 26, 2020
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home
3009 Chestnut Avenue
Newport News, VA 23607
Leola Monroe Obituary
Leola Monroe passed on March 19, 2020. Mrs. Monroe was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Maryland Monroe.

She leaves her sons, Michael A. and Jeffrey Monroe; and her daughter, Wanda M. Smith; 4 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.

Viewing will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday, March 26, 2020 at the funeral home. Due to current health concerns, a graveside service with the family will be conducted. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home is honored to serve the family.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 25, 2020
