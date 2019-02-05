Home

POWERED BY

Services
C. C. Carter Funeral Home - Newport News
3314 Roanoke Ave.
Newport News, VA 23607
(757) 245-4391
Viewing
Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019
1:00 PM - 6:00 PM
C. C. Carter Funeral Home - Newport News
3314 Roanoke Ave.
Newport News, VA 23607
View Map
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
12:00 PM
New Hope Baptist Church
Hampton, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Leon Blue
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leon E. Blue


1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Leon E. Blue Obituary
The angels descended down from Heaven to get one of their own. Leon E. Blue was born December 20, 1943. He went to be with our Heavenly Father on Thursday, January 31, 2019, at Sentara Careplex Hospital surrounded by his loving family. A viewing will be held at C. C. Carter Funeral Home in Newport News from 1 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday February 6, 2019. A celebration of life will be held at New Hope Baptist Church (Hampton, VA) Thursday, February 7, 2019 starting at12:00p.m. Please refer to the C.C. Carter Funeral Home website for the entire obituary.The family of the lateMr. Leon E. Blue has entrusted his final care to the staff at C.C. Carter Funeral Home, Inc
Published in Daily Press on Feb. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of C. C. Carter Funeral Home - Newport News
Download Now