The angels descended down from Heaven to get one of their own. Leon E. Blue was born December 20, 1943. He went to be with our Heavenly Father on Thursday, January 31, 2019, at Sentara Careplex Hospital surrounded by his loving family. A viewing will be held at C. C. Carter Funeral Home in Newport News from 1 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday February 6, 2019. A celebration of life will be held at New Hope Baptist Church (Hampton, VA) Thursday, February 7, 2019 starting at12:00p.m. Please refer to the C.C. Carter Funeral Home website for the entire obituary.The family of the lateMr. Leon E. Blue has entrusted his final care to the staff at C.C. Carter Funeral Home, Inc
Published in Daily Press on Feb. 5, 2019