|
|
Leon Francis, 63, of Newport News, passed away on February 16, 2020. He was proceeded in death by his grandparents, mother, father, sister, and beloved daughter. Leon is survived by his wife of twenty-one years, Daphne Thompson-Francis; son, Andre Francis; daughters, Sheila Francis, Dominique Dubose, and Arlanda Thompson; eight grandchildren; six brothers; and three sisters.
Leon attended New York public schools, John Jay College of New York, served as a Sergeant in the U.S. Marine Corps, and was a juvenile detention counselor for the cities of Newport News, Williamsburg, and Hampton. Leon also pursued a career in sales as a supervisor at MCI Worldcom and Fairfield Resorts. He later retired from Eggleston Services as a Direct Care Professional for adults with disabilities. He was a member of American Legion Post 368, Newport News and New Horizon Music Ministries. Leon loved life and always wanted to inspire others to overcome life's obstacles.
A service to celebrate Leon's life will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, February 27, 2020, at Colossian Baptist Church with military honors being rendered. Professional services entrusted to the staff of Whiting's Funeral Home, Williamsburg. 757-229-3011. whitingsfuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Press on Feb. 26, 2020