|
|
Leon Franklin Dale, 69, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, 11/24/19. He was born in New Kent, VA on 3/9/50 to Gerald Oliver Dale and Viola Edith Dale. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, James Andrew Dale and Julius Eric Dale. He leaves to cherish his memory, two daughters; Takiyah Nichole Dale and Lakisha Kenyetta Dale-Session; his grandchildren, Jalen Session and Jourdyne Session; 8 brothers and 2 sisters. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Family visitation will be held Thursday, 12/5, 6-7 pm at Cooke Brothers Funeral Home, 1601 27th Street, NN, VA 23607. A funeral service will be held on Friday, 12/6 at 12pm at Cooke Brothers Funeral Home. Interment will be at Albert G. Horton Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery, 5310 Milners Rd, Suffolk, VA. In lieu of flowers and to honor Leon's legacy the family asks that donations be made to the Paralyzed Veterans Association () or the s Project.
Published in Daily Press on Dec. 3, 2019