Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cooke Bros Funeral Chapel & Crematory - Newport News
1601 27th St
Newport News, VA 23607
757-380-0251
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Cooke Bros Funeral Chapel & Crematory - Newport News
1601 27th St
Newport News, VA 23607
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
12:00 PM
Cooke Bros Funeral Chapel & Crematory - Newport News
1601 27th St
Newport News, VA 23607
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Leon Dale
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leon Franklin Dale


1950 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leon Franklin Dale Obituary
Leon Franklin Dale, 69, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, 11/24/19. He was born in New Kent, VA on 3/9/50 to Gerald Oliver Dale and Viola Edith Dale. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, James Andrew Dale and Julius Eric Dale. He leaves to cherish his memory, two daughters; Takiyah Nichole Dale and Lakisha Kenyetta Dale-Session; his grandchildren, Jalen Session and Jourdyne Session; 8 brothers and 2 sisters. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Family visitation will be held Thursday, 12/5, 6-7 pm at Cooke Brothers Funeral Home, 1601 27th Street, NN, VA 23607. A funeral service will be held on Friday, 12/6 at 12pm at Cooke Brothers Funeral Home. Interment will be at Albert G. Horton Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery, 5310 Milners Rd, Suffolk, VA. In lieu of flowers and to honor Leon's legacy the family asks that donations be made to the Paralyzed Veterans Association () or the s Project.
Published in Daily Press on Dec. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -