Wake
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bethany Baptist Church
1988 Churchville Rd
West Point, VA
Wake
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home
2551 North Armistead Ave
Hampton, VA 23666
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
12:00 PM
Macedonia Baptist Church,
5500 Marshall Ave,
Newport News, VA
Leon Sherwood Neale Jr., 38, of Hampton, VA, went home to be with the Lord on January 6, 2020.

He is preceded in rest by his grandparents, Willia Muse, Elmore Muse Jr. and Elwood Neale Jr.

Leon is survived by his wife, La Kay Neale; daughter, Leah Neale; two step-sons, Malachi and Jalen Flemister; parents, Leon Neale Sr. and Dianna Neale; sister, Christina Neale; grandmother, Shirley Neale; mother-in-law, JoAnn Connor and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends who will miss him dearly.

Leon worked for the Newport News Shipyard as a Foreman, graduated from the trades program in 2004 at the Newport News Shipbuilding Apprentice School and was actively pursuing his Bachelors degree at Strayer University.

In remembrance of Leon Sherwood Neale Jr., there will be two wakes for family and friends:

• Thursday, January 16th, from 5-7?pm at Bethany Baptist Church, ?1988 Churchville Rd, West Point, VA 23181.????

• ? Friday, January 17th, from 5-7pm? at Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home, ?2551 N. Armistead Ave., Hampton, VA 23666?.

????A Celebration of Life will be held ?at 12pm on Saturday, January 18th?, at Macedonia Baptist Church, ?5500 Marshall Ave, Newport News, VA 23605?. Entombment will follow at Parklawn Memorial Park.

Flowers can be sent to Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home, ?2551 N. Armistead Ave., Hampton, VA 23666?. ????????????

In lieu of flowers, donations can also be made in memorial of Leon Sherwood Neale Jr.'s name, to the American Kidney Foundation Fund. Website: https://www.kidneyfund.org/
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 12, 2020
