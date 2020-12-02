1/1
Leona Highlander "Lee" Maynard
1947 - 2020
Leona "Lee" Highlander Maynard, 73, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020. She was born on Jan. 31, 1947 in Alderson, WV, and lived in Newport News her entire adult life. Lee was a devoted wife to the love of her life, Bubba, and a loving mother and grandmother to her three sons and four granddaughters.

Lee was preceded in death by her husband, Richard "Bubba" Maynard; her parents, Joe and Blanche Highlander; and her brothers, Delmore, Coleman "Coco", and Joe Highlander. She is survived by her sons, Michael Rhodes of Williamsburg, Bryan Maynard and his wife Tina, of Newport News, and Kevin Maynard of Newport News; and her four granddaughters, Riley and Ragan Maynard, Amanda Maynard, and Lea Doyon.

A graveside service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, December 4, 2020 at Peninsula Memorial Park, with Pastor David Highlander officiating. Guests are required to wear a mask and maintain social distancing. Arrangements are under the care of Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, VA 23601.


Published in Daily Press on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Peninsula Memorial Park
Memories & Condolences
December 1, 2020
My Dear Friend Lee You have been a sweet Friend and I will miss you!
Your Best Friend, Valerie
Valerie Heller
