Leona "Lee" Highlander Maynard, 73, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020. She was born on Jan. 31, 1947 in Alderson, WV, and lived in Newport News her entire adult life. Lee was a devoted wife to the love of her life, Bubba, and a loving mother and grandmother to her three sons and four granddaughters.Lee was preceded in death by her husband, Richard "Bubba" Maynard; her parents, Joe and Blanche Highlander; and her brothers, Delmore, Coleman "Coco", and Joe Highlander. She is survived by her sons, Michael Rhodes of Williamsburg, Bryan Maynard and his wife Tina, of Newport News, and Kevin Maynard of Newport News; and her four granddaughters, Riley and Ragan Maynard, Amanda Maynard, and Lea Doyon.A graveside service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, December 4, 2020 at Peninsula Memorial Park, with Pastor David Highlander officiating. Guests are required to wear a mask and maintain social distancing. Arrangements are under the care of Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, VA 23601.