SMSgt Leonard A. "Marty" Martes U. S. Air Force (Retired)
Leonard Alan "Marty" Martes, 75, a longtime resident of Newport News passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, August 27, 2020. Marty retired in March of 1985 as band superintendent for the TAC Band at Langley Air Force Base and loved to play drums and the trumpet. He was a former member of the Suffolk Hot Rods and Muscle Cars Club where he loved to show off his 1968 Oldsmobile 442 that he treated as part of the family.

He was preceded in death by his parents Ruth and Christopher Martes, Sr. and a brother Christopher H. Martes, Jr. Survivors include his loving wife and best friend of 32 years Victoria "Vikki Martes; two daughters Jan Martes Anderson (Vikki's bonus child) and her fiancé Brent Baars of Atlanta, GA and Julie Martes of Dayton, OH; a furry best friend MissyMae and the second love of his life, his "Red Baron".

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home from 6:30-7:30 PM. Due to COVID 19 a private funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, September 3rd at 1 PM with a limit of thirty people. Masks and social distancing required. A public graveside service will be held at 2 PM also on Thursday at Parklawn Memorial Park on N. Armistead Ave, Hampton. Please leave online condolences at www.wjsmithandson.com

Published in Daily Press from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
2
Visitation
06:30 - 07:30 PM
W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home - Newport News
SEP
3
Funeral service
01:00 PM
W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home - Newport News
SEP
3
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Parklawn Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home - Newport News
210 Harpersville Road
Newport News, VA 23601
(757)-596-6911
Memories & Condolences
