|
|
Lt. Col. Leonard A. Ragus (U.S. Army, Ret.), 79, passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. He was born a sharecropper's son in Darnell, Louisiana and graduated from Springhill High School. He was in the ROTC program at LSU, and upon graduation entered the U.S. Army as a First Lieutenant. He earned his master's degree in Education Administration Supervision and married his high school sweetheart. In his full military career, he earned the Bronze Star Medal for Heroism in the Republic of Vietnam, Meritorious Service Medal, Air Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Combat Infantryman Badge, Parachutist Badge, and Vietnam Gallantry Cross. Following his faithful military service, he continued to support his comrades through government contracting.
Leonard was the son of the late Leonard and Inez Ragus. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Charlene Ragus McIntyre. He is survived by his devoted wife of 57 years, Donna Lee; daughters Dawn Ragus, Donna "Pidge" Ragus Glaze, and Leslie Ragus Jecker; grandchildren Nicki Ragus Musel, Keith Huff, Quinn Glaze, Tyler Wambold, Kelly Glaze, Braden Wambold; great grand-children Leena, Emmett, Leo, and Alden; and siblings Carl Ragus and Debbie Ragus Fields, who have always been his dearest friends.
The family will receive friends at Peninsula Funeral Home on Monday, April 27 from 4-6 p.m. A private funeral service, with military honors, will be held Tuesday, April 28 at noon at Peninsula Funeral Home, officiated by Father George Prado. Please contact the family regarding live streaming of the service. A private interment will be held at Albert G. Horton Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude's Hospital, or an organization supporting military veterans.
Daddy - on the eve of your departure, with gratitude we commend you, with respect, we salute you. Your loving family.
Arrangements are under the care of Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, Virginia 23601.
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 26, 2020