Leonard Bob Nason, son of Harold E. Nason and Florence Musselman, was born in Cincinnati, Ohio. He died on the morning of February 15, 2019 at the age of 88. He is survived by his beloved wife, JoAnn C. Nason, and children Renee, Linda, Terry, Sean, and Jasmine; and grandchildren Candice, Andrew, Tiffany, Samantha, Timm, and great-grandson Ryan. He will be lovingly remembered and missed by all who knew him.He faithfully served his country for twenty years in the United States Air Force retiring as a Lt. Colonel. He taught computer science at Christopher Newport College and then worked many years in the Data Processing Department for the City of Newport News. Above all, dad loved mom and life. He dearly loved his county and flag. He cared deeply about civil rights and justice for all Americans. He will be fondly remembered for his passion of solving math equations, spoiling his dogs, Freckles and Cookie, watching baseball games, and eating his favorite vegetable, pizza!His favorite verse from Tanakh is Micah 6:8, It hath been told thee, O man, what is good, And what the LORD doth require of thee: Only to do justly, and to love mercy, and to walk humbly with thy God.If you would care to make a contribution in the memory of Leonard Bob Nason, please perform an act of kindness or benevolence for someone in need. Published in Daily Press on Feb. 23, 2019