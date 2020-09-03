1/1
Leonard Lamont Wise Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Leonard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Leonard Lamont Wise Jr. was born on February 22, 1959, to Lenora R. Brewington and the late Leonard Lamont Wise, Sr., in Bronx, New York. Lamont, also known as Monty, graduated from William H. Taft High School in Bronx, NY, in 1978 and he enlisted in the United States Navy where he received an honorable discharge in October 1982.

Lamont leaves cherish their memories his wife, Alexandra Boddie-Wise; his mother, Lenore Reed; his brother, Troy Wise; five children; Damian, Skahur, Alexsandra, Emoni and Brittany, six grandchildren; his sister-law, Michelle Wise and a host of loved family members and life-long friends.

A Memorial Service will be held for Mr. Wise on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at the Liberty Baptist Church 1021 Big Bethel Rd. Hampton Virginia 23666 with full Military Honors.

Professional funeral services have been entrusted to the staff of J.L. Dodson and Sons Funeral Establishment.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Memorial service
10:30 AM
Liberty Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
J. L. Dodson and Sons Funeral Establishment
25824 Greensville Ave.
Petersburg, VA 23803
804-732-5959
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by J. L. Dodson and Sons Funeral Establishment

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved