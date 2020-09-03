Leonard Lamont Wise Jr. was born on February 22, 1959, to Lenora R. Brewington and the late Leonard Lamont Wise, Sr., in Bronx, New York. Lamont, also known as Monty, graduated from William H. Taft High School in Bronx, NY, in 1978 and he enlisted in the United States Navy where he received an honorable discharge in October 1982.



Lamont leaves cherish their memories his wife, Alexandra Boddie-Wise; his mother, Lenore Reed; his brother, Troy Wise; five children; Damian, Skahur, Alexsandra, Emoni and Brittany, six grandchildren; his sister-law, Michelle Wise and a host of loved family members and life-long friends.



A Memorial Service will be held for Mr. Wise on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at the Liberty Baptist Church 1021 Big Bethel Rd. Hampton Virginia 23666 with full Military Honors.



Professional funeral services have been entrusted to the staff of J.L. Dodson and Sons Funeral Establishment.



