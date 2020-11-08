Yorktown, Va. – Leonard "Butter" Odell Harris, passed away on Wednesday, November 4, 2020.



I wanted to thank everyone for the incredible outpouring of love and caring efforts that so many have done for Chrissy and myself to try to help ease the pain of losing my dad (Butter). He was an incredible man, as well as the best friend and father anyone could ask for. As much as I wanted him with me, I guess my mom and brother needed him more. He was a role model for me and so many of the kids that hung around with me for so long. If he meet you as owner and promoter of Virginia Motor Speedway or when he was crew chief and helped me win track championship at three different dirt tracks, at Scoops in Heritage Square or at Ivy Farms Billiard, which we operated for 10 years, our family met so many great people. We had so much fun at Langley, running the legend cars. He left his mark on about everyone he came in contact with. He was an incredibly talented tradesmen and carried master cards in every trade, as well as ran a contracting business for over thirty years. He was so many things to so many different people, but he was a expert at being a dad, and I am very thankful for the times god gave me with him. This is one of my favorite pictures of Butter and his mom that I'm sure he's happy to see again. Thank you all for everything and God bless you.



Leonard was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years Donna Gail Harris, a son Larry Lee Harris, and his parents, Artice and Lono Odell "Shorty" Harris. He is survived by his son Lenny Harris and his fiancée Chrissy Neff and a granddaughter Brandy Neff of Yorktown; his brothers, Billy and Barbara Savage of Smithfield, Donnie and Brenda Harris of Hampton, and Bobby and Georgia Harris-Lamborghini of Gloucester; and his sisters, Peggy Harris of Newport News and Diane and Jerry McCormick of Carrollton. And his faithful companion Patron.



A graveside service will be held at 3:00 PM on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 in Peninsula Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 PM on Tuesday in Amory Funeral Home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store