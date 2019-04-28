|
|
Leonard "Lenny" Schneider was born July 28, 1943 in Binghamton, New York, to the late Lilly Schneider and the late Josef Schneider, and passed away on March 19, 2019. He graduated from Broome Technical College, and was an Aerospace Electronics Technician. Leonard is survived by his wife Susan Schneider and daughter, Heather Schneider and dogs; twin sister, Lucille Mehl (Tom Mehl); cousin, Alice Bonis; niece, Lisa Werner; and nephew, Loren Svetvilas (Narisa Svetvilas). He was a graduate of Citizens Fire Academy and Fire Auxiliary and Citizens Police Academy, Neighborhood Watch president, Mended Hearts Treasurer, and a volunteer at Riverside Hospital and CERT. Friends and family are welcome to attend the Celebration of Life, on Saturday, May 4 at 2:00 p.m. at Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of the Peninsula.
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 28, 2019