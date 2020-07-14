Leonard V. Paul, Jr., of Hardyville, Virginia passed away on July 9, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Patricia Dougherty Paul, of Hardyville; his son, David Paul of Cobbs Creek, VA; his daughter, Karen Paul of Sacramento, CA; his granddaughter, Mary Colleen Ouellette (Ray Minnick) of Honeybrook, PA; and his sister, Carolyn Shipley of Cambridge, MA. His wife, Ann D. Paul passed away in 2003, and his daughter, Kathleen Anspach, died in 2013. Visitation will be held on Friday, July 17th from 4-6 p.m. at Faulkner Funeral Homes, Bristow-Faulkner Chapel, Saluda, VA. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 18th, at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Seating will be limited. Please be advised that current state-mandated guidelines will apply to all in attendance, including social distancing and appropriate face covering. We sincerely appreciate your understanding.



