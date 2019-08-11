|
Lera Lloyd passed away on Thursday, August 8, 2019. She was born near Ferrum, Va. to the late Harvey and Virgie Peters. Lera enjoyed attending church, bowling with friends, crocheting, and arts and crafts. She was retired from Sturgis Newport Business Forms.
Lera was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Harvey Lloyd; daughter, Carolyn Moore; son, Harvey O. Lloyd; brother Grover Peters; sisters Ora Annie Peters and Geneva Foy; four half-sisters and three half-brothers.
She is survived by sisters, Edith Haskins of Belleview, Fla., Clovice Cooper, Rhoda Fulcher and brother Eugene Peters, all living in the Martinsville area; two granddaughters, Terri Yannitello (Rick) and Shannon Kolechi; three grandsons, Larry Moore (Sue), Kevin Lloyd, and Shawn Hirano; eight great-children; and two great-great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, August 14 at 1:00 p.m. at Peninsula Funeral Home with interment following at Peninsula Memorial Park.
Published in Daily Press on Aug. 11, 2019