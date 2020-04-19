|
Leroy Ashlock entered into the gates of Heaven to be with the Lord on Monday, April 13, 2020. He was born on August 7, 1932, son of the late Soloman and Mattie Ethel Ashlock, of Williamsburg, Virginia.
Leroy was preceded in death by seven brothers, Emmett, Ernest, Fred, Willie, James, Junius, and Calvin; four sisters, Carrie Clarke, Lucille Taliaferro, Marie Houston, and Viola Willis. He leaves to cherish precious memories, his sister and caregiver, Clara Washington; two children, Gloria and Michael Brown; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; his devoted friend of thirty years, Walter Holmes; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Professional services entrusted to the staff of Whiting's Funeral Home, 7005 Pocahontas Trail, Williamsburg, Virginia 23185. 757-229-3011.whitingsfuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 19, 2020