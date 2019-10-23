|
Leroy Hines Jr. born September 29, 1960, in Newport News, VA. Devoted son to Barbara C. Hines and the late Leroy Hines Sr. Loving uncle to Jacob Williams and loving brother to Angela Hines-Williams (Timothy) departed this life on Friday October 11, 2019, after a long battle with health issues. He was a member of Greater Walters AME Zion Church as a young man and started attending when he was able as an adult. Funeral services will be held at New Hope Baptist Church, 1415 Big Bethel Road, Hampton VA 23666. Family has requested that no flowers be sent; instead please send donations to Greater Walters AME Zion Church building fund 656-28th Street, Newport News, Virginia 23607. Services of Comfort Entrusted to C.C. Carter Funeral Home, LLC 3314 Roanoke Avenue Newport News VA 23607.
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 23, 2019