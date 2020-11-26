1/1
Leroy Moody
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Leroy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shacklefords - Leroy Moody, "Bubba", departed this life peacefully surrounded by family and friends on November 21, 2020. He was born October 10, 1947, in New Kent County, Virginia to the late James Moody and Christine Morris Moody. He attended New Kent High School. Leroy was a former bus driver, construction worker and logger. He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Sherlene Harris Moody; eight children, Ronnette Moody of New Kent, Leroy Anthony Moody of Williamsburg, Kevin Moody of Newport News, Dana Washington of King William, Siima Byrd of Williamsburg, April Robinson of Hopewell, Cashona Moody of Newport News and Takenya Moody of Richmond.

The viewing will be 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Sunday, November 29, 2020 at J.K. Redmond Funeral Home. Due to Covid restrictions, the family will celebrate his life in a private service.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
29
Viewing
12:00 - 03:00 PM
J.K. Redmond Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
J.K. Redmond Funeral Home
3632 Lewis B. Puller Memorial Highway
Shacklefords, VA 23156
804-785–3342
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by J.K. Redmond Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 25, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved