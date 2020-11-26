Shacklefords - Leroy Moody, "Bubba", departed this life peacefully surrounded by family and friends on November 21, 2020. He was born October 10, 1947, in New Kent County, Virginia to the late James Moody and Christine Morris Moody. He attended New Kent High School. Leroy was a former bus driver, construction worker and logger. He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Sherlene Harris Moody; eight children, Ronnette Moody of New Kent, Leroy Anthony Moody of Williamsburg, Kevin Moody of Newport News, Dana Washington of King William, Siima Byrd of Williamsburg, April Robinson of Hopewell, Cashona Moody of Newport News and Takenya Moody of Richmond.



The viewing will be 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Sunday, November 29, 2020 at J.K. Redmond Funeral Home. Due to Covid restrictions, the family will celebrate his life in a private service.



