Leslie Meredith Fiester (74) departed this life on Wed May 3 2020 in Las Vegas NV



Survived by his loving wife Marie Price Fiester



Predeceased by his parents Forrester Franklin Fiester and Ethel Louise Jernigan Fiester



Born and raised in Newport News VA



Former member of St Peter's Episcopal Church in New Kent VA, St Thomas's Episcopal Church in Owings Mills MD and All Saints Episcopal Church in Las Vegas NV.



Vietnam Veteran, VFW Life Member



Past Commander VFW Post 467 Westminster MD, Former member VFW Post Mechanicsville VA, former member and Honor Guard Post 521 Owings Mills MD, former member Post 100047 Las Vegas NV and member Post 12119 Las Vegas NV, former All-American District 6 commander.



Member Military order of the Cootie, DAV, Elks N. Las Vegas NV



VA volunteer at northwest Clinic



A celebration of Life will be conducted in accordance with VFW ritual at a time and place to be announced at a later date.



Request expressions of sympathy by donations to the ASPCA, 4800 Dewey Drive, Las Vegas, NV 89118



