Lester "Les or Jake" L. Knight, Jr., 90, of Newport News, VA, passed away Monday, September 3, 2019. Born in Portsmouth, VA to parents Lester L. Knight and Carol R. Knight on January 14, 1929.
Les received Mechanical Engineering degrees from VA Tech (BS) in 1951 and Purdue University (MS) in 1955. He was a reserve officer on active duty in the US Coast Guard from 1951 to 1954. Les retired from the NN Shipyard in 1987 and alternated sailing his beloved 34' Oday sailboat to Key Largo, FL and working at Jonathon Shipyard and then Engineering Incorporated. He was a member of Grace United Methodist Church, the Hampton Yacht Club and NN Parks Radio Control Club.
Les is survived by his wife of 8 years, Gilda A. Knight; 4 step-children; 5 step-grandchildren; 3 step-great grandchildren; niece, Mary Carol Abercrombie (Roy) and 3 nephews, Thomas Cooke (Jill), Cecil Cooke (Pam) and Spady Cooke. He was proceeded in death by his parents; his sisters, Caroline K. Green and Cynthia K. Cooke; his wife of 53 years, Delores M. Knight and son, Lester L. Knight, III.
Funeral arrangements conducted by Peninsula Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at Peninsula Memorial Park Cemetery on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at 1:00 pm followed by a 2:00 pm reception at Hampton Yacht Club, 4707 Victoria Blvd, Hampton, VA.
Published in Daily Press from Sept. 14 to Sept. 15, 2019