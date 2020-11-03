1/1
Lettie Jackson Booker
Lettie Jackson Booker, 86, departed her life on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, with her loving family by her side. A visitation will be held on Thursday, November 5, from 6-8 PM at Carter Funeral Home, Denbigh Chapel, 251 Richneck Rd., Newport News, VA 23608. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, November 6, 2020 at Carter Funeral Home. Final services will be conducted in Amelia, Virginia by V.Y Scott funeral home at a later date. For more information, please see the obituaries section at www.carterfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Daily Press on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
5
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Carter Funeral Home - Denbigh
NOV
6
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Carter Funeral Home - Denbigh
Funeral services provided by
Carter Funeral Home - Denbigh
251 Richneck Road
Newport News, VA 23608
(757) 872-6696
Memories & Condolences
November 3, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the staff of Carter Funeral Home
