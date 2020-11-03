Lettie Jackson Booker, 86, departed her life on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, with her loving family by her side. A visitation will be held on Thursday, November 5, from 6-8 PM at Carter Funeral Home, Denbigh Chapel, 251 Richneck Rd., Newport News, VA 23608. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, November 6, 2020 at Carter Funeral Home. Final services will be conducted in Amelia, Virginia by V.Y Scott funeral home at a later date. For more information, please see the obituaries section at www.carterfuneralhomes.com
