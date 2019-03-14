|
Levi Richardson better known as "Daddy Rich" was called home to glory on Tuesday, March 5, 2019. Viewing will be on Thursday, March 14, 2019 from 1:00 pm to 6:00 pm at Nickelson-Cummings Funeral Home, 4304 Victoria Blvd., Hampton, VA. Funeral Services will be held at First Baptist Church of Hampton, 229 North King Street, Hampton, VA,at 11:00 am, Friday March 15, 2019. Interment at Albert G. Horton Jr. Veterans Memorial Cemetery located in Suffolk, VA. will follow after the repast held at First Baptist Church of Hampton. Family andFriends are to assemble at 10:00 am at 6 Adrian Circle, Hampton, VA.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 14, 2019