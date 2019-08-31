Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cary's Baptist Church
1615 Carys Chapel Rd
Yorktown, VA 23693
Lying in State
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
12:00 PM
Cary's Baptist Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
2:00 PM
Cary's Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Lewis Swann
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lewis E. Swann

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lewis E. Swann Obituary
Deacon Lewis E. Swann, 87, passed into eternal rest on Sunday, Aug. 25, surrounded by his beloved wife and daughters.

Deacon Swann (affectionately known as Red) was a faithful member of Cary's Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur K. and Cornelius Swann; brothers Arthur A. Swann and James Leon Swann. Deacon Swann is survived by his wife of 62 years, Barbara Swann, his daughters Donna Swann and Jodi Rose (Tony); loving brother Frank (Milly); 4 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law Elzora Swann and Marion Corley; and a host of nieces, nephews, and special friends.

Funeral service at Cary's Baptist Church, Saturday, Aug. 31 at 2 p.m. The body will placed in the church at noon prior to the service.
Published in Daily Press on Aug. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lewis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.