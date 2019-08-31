|
|
Deacon Lewis E. Swann, 87, passed into eternal rest on Sunday, Aug. 25, surrounded by his beloved wife and daughters.
Deacon Swann (affectionately known as Red) was a faithful member of Cary's Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur K. and Cornelius Swann; brothers Arthur A. Swann and James Leon Swann. Deacon Swann is survived by his wife of 62 years, Barbara Swann, his daughters Donna Swann and Jodi Rose (Tony); loving brother Frank (Milly); 4 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law Elzora Swann and Marion Corley; and a host of nieces, nephews, and special friends.
Funeral service at Cary's Baptist Church, Saturday, Aug. 31 at 2 p.m. The body will placed in the church at noon prior to the service.
Published in Daily Press on Aug. 31, 2019