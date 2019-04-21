Resources More Obituaries for Lewis Whitehouse Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Lewis E. Whitehouse

Obituary Condolences Flowers Lewis Edward Whitehouse, 96, passed away peacefully on April 9, 2019 after a short illness. He will be remembered as a loving, kind, and devoted husband, father, grand-father, great-grandfather, brother and friend. Lewis was preceded in death by his wife of 72 years and love of his life, Mary Verell Whitehouse; as well as 4 sisters and 2 brothers.Lewis leaves behind many cherished memories with his surviving family. The family includes his three children Geraldine Forrest and her husband Tim of Kernersville, NC; Gaynelle Poro and her husband Rick of Gloucester, VA; and Clifford Whitehouse and his wife Debrah of Quinton, VA. 8 grand children, Darrin O'Beirne, Michael Jackson, Jeffrey Jackson, Robin Gibson, Leah Block, Mary Hope Chakkalakal, Hannah Kehrer, and Louisa Rogers. 17 Great - Grandchildren, Madeline O'Beirne, Anna O'Beirne, Alexis Jackson, Brady Jackson, Conner Jackson, Juliana Jackson, Jacob Jackson, Logan White, Jordan White, Riley White, Kyleigh Gibson, Belle Block, Joel Block, Genevieve Block, Isaac Block, Clive Kehrer, Sophie Chakkalakal and Lewis's younger sister Olive May as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. His grandchildren affectionately named him Pop Pop and the next generation in the family knew him as Pop Pop before they knew he was named Lewis. Lewis graduated from Hampton High School in 1940 and worked with his father in the building trade until he volunteered for duty in the Navy in 1942. He entered the Seabees but was soon afterward selected to join Underwater Demolition Team 8. This team was the Navy's first "Frogman" team. Team 8 was heavily involved in the "island hopping" battles in the Pacific and was en route to attack the Japanese mainland when they got the word that the Japanese had surrendered which ended the war. Lewis enjoyed a strong bond, and many annual reunions, with his Frogman team members. The Frogmen eventually formed the basis for the modern Navy Seal teams.After the war, Lewis returned to work with his father as a master builder and eventually took over the company with his brother Earl. In 1965, Lewis entered the Newport News Shipyard as a cost engineer where he worked until 1992. Lewis was one of the founders of the Lafayette Gun Club in York County, VA. He and several others built the Club's facilities and Lewis was a lifetime member of the club. Lewis was a master sharpshooter who won many shooting contests. He was the Captain of the Virginia State Rifle Team during 1962 - 1963 and led the team in various matches in the US and Canada.Lewis and his wife Mary were active in the Peninsula Opera for many years. Mary made costumes and Lewis built the scenery for the Opera's productions. Lewis was also active in Peninsula Junior Achievement and was a member of the Demolay and the Wythe Exchange Club. Lewis lived a long, happy, and fulfilled life and will be missed by those who knew him.There will be a celebration of his life at St. John's Episcopal Church, 100 West Queen St. in downtown Hampton Saturday April 27th at 11:00am. A scholarship fund has been established in honor of Lewis Whitehouse to benefit local students seeking vocational education. Donations can be made to RE/MAX Capital 1176 Jamestown Rd Suite A, Williamsburg VA 23185. Published in Daily Press on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries