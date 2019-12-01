|
|
Lewis Howells Dixon, Jr., passed away on November 26th. He was born on November 12th, 1948 in Dallas, PA where he lived until graduating from Dallas High School. He graduated with a BS in mechanical and electrical engineering from Penn State Univ. While attending Penn State, he met his future wife, Janis, which began a love affair that lasted throughout their 48-year marriage.
Lew proudly served in the US Army following his graduation from Penn State. Following his service, Lew had a long 45-year career at Newport News Shipbuilding as a professional engineer and shipbuilder. Here he continued to serve his country while working closely with the US Navy on the stealth of our Nation's submarines and the efficiency and strength of our US aircraft carriers. Over this 45-year career, Lew earned the distinguished title of Master Shipbuilder.
Lew also earned an MBA from George Washington University, while maintaining his status as a professional engineer. But hobbies and passions were also part of Lew's everyday life. For many years, Lew studied karate with Sensi T. Ogowa, where he achieved a 3rd degree black belt while participating in many competitive tournaments. Lew, as an avid runner, competed in many local events, and was also an antique motorcycle and car enthusiast. When there was not a tool in Lew's hand, there was always a book in the other. All genres, especially western fiction and non-fiction were part of his everyday love of reading.
Lew, a loving husband and father is survived by his loving wife Janis, his loving daughter and apple of his eye, Janis Dixon Pristera, her husband, Brian Pristera, his sister, Elaine of Pennsylvania, his sister-in-law, Linda, and nephews, John and Joseph Salzman of New York.
Visitation will be held at Nelson Funeral Home on Monday, December 2nd from 5-8PM. A funeral mass will be on Tuesday, December 3rd, at the CCM Walsingham Chapel on Richmond Road at 12 noon, immediately followed by an interment at Peninsula Memorial Park on Warwick Blvd, in Newport News. Online condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com.
