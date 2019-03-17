Lewis "Bud" Lee, 95, formerly of Williamsburg, passed away Sunday, March 10, 2019. Born in Waycross, GA, Bud joined the Navy in 1942, and was dispatched with the Marines as a Pharmacist's Mate to the Pacific Theater in World War II. Following the war, he graduated from the University of Georgia with a degree in Geology and joined the Civil Service at the Defense Mapping Agency in Washington D.C. Bud was called back into service during the Korean War and assigned to Bethesda Naval Hospital. Upon receiving an honorable discharge, he returned to his civilian position at DMA, and continued there for the duration of his career. In 1952 Bud married Evelyn Bouterse and they raised two children. During the course of their lives together, Bud and Evelyn made their home in Chevy Chase, MD; Belleville, IL; Falls Church, VA; and Williamsburg in retirement.Bud enjoyed traveling, gardening, golf, and his service with the "Tool Guys" of Williamsburg United Methodists Church. Smart, kind, reserved and polite, Bud was the epitome of a gentleman. His strong work ethic, integrity, and love of family exemplified the true character of this member of the Greatest Generation.Survivors include his wife of 66 years, Evelyn; son Tim Lee of Houston, TX, daughter and son-in-law Kathy and David Rogers of Hampton; grandchildren Wesley Rogers of Suffolk and Emma Rogers of Denver, CO.Visitation will be Friday, March 22 at 1:00 at R. Hayden Smith funeral home, 245 S. Armistead Ave, Hampton, VA 23669 with a memorial service in the chapel at 2:00. Inurnment will follow in Parklawn Memorial Park, 2551 N. Armistead Ave, Hampton, VA 23666.In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in Bud's memory to the at . Published in Daily Press from Mar. 17 to Mar. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary