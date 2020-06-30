Lewis Leaman Combs Sr.
Lewis Leaman Combs, Sr., 91, died on Sunday, June 28, 2020. Born in Lebanon, VA he had been a Peninsula resident for 65 years. Mr. Combs served in the U. S. Army during the Korean War and retired as a carpenter. He was a member of Peninsula Missionary Baptist Church.

One of his favorite pastimes was bluegrass music and playing the mandolin. He was the founder of the Country Gospel Singers and traveled with the group for 16 years, releasing 3 albums during that time. He loved being with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife Nellie Bly Combs; two sons, Alan B. Combs and his wife Lisa, and Lewis L. Combs, Jr. and his wife Gina, all of Newport News; two sisters, Linda Dotson and her husband Claude, and Marralee Elswick, all of Abingdon; two brothers, Willie Combs and his wife Clarice of Manassas, and Randall Combs and his wife Lois of Lebanon; four granddaughters, Amber, Rachael, Rindi and Amy; and five great-granddaughters and 2 great-grandsons. He was preceded in death by a son Gary Wayne Combs; and one granddaughter Emily Combs.

A visitation will be held from 12 to 1 PM Thursday, July 2, 2020 at W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held following the visitation at 1 PM. Burial will be in Hampton Memorial Gardens.

Condolences may be left at www.wjsmithandsonfh.com.

Published in Daily Press on Jun. 30, 2020.
