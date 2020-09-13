1/1
Lewis Linwood Chapman Jr.
Lewis Linwood Chapman Jr. passed away Thursday September 10, 2020. He was the son of the late Lewis Linwood Chapman Sr. and Blanche Adams Chapman. He is survived by his sons, Lewis Linwood "Woody" Chapman III (Ann) and Britt Adams Chapman (Susan); grandchildren, Joshua, Sarah, Kent and Cole; a great-granddaughter, Ally. He was preceded in death by his wife Jeanette Haynes Chapman; son, Paul Haynes Chapman; and a sister, Elizabeth "Betty Carter" Lane. Lewis was a member of Christ Episcopal Church of Smithfield. He was also a founding member and past president of Smithfield Little Theatre. Lewis was also a member of the Society of the Cincinnati. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions to Christ Episcopal Church Renovation Fund 111 S Church St. Smithfield, VA 23430. Online condolences may be registered at www.littlesfuneralhome.com.

Published in Daily Press on Sep. 13, 2020.
