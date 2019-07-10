|
|
It is with deepest sorrow, we share that, Lewis Robert Newall, 74, of Hampton, Virginia, left us on June 27 2019.
Lewis was born to William and Shirley Newalll, January 21, 1945, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. He married Betty Jean (Noecker) in 1976, and they
lived together in Hampton, Virginia Since 1984.
He leaves his sons, Michael Newall, Gregory Newall, and step-daughter Laura Harrison. He also leaves Grandchildren, Amber Beall, Justin Harrison and Emily Meyer. Great Grandchildren, Aubrey and Kaiden Beall. His family will remember him as a wonderful provider and inspiration
to all that knew him.
A "Celebration of Life" gathering, is planned for August 10, 2019, at the Hampton History Museum, 120 Old Hampton Lane, Hampton Virginia 23669 from 2 to 5pm, Light refreshments will be provided. The family invites all to the circle of sharing during this time, to share all our precious memories.
Published in Daily Press on July 10, 2019