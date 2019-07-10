Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Hampton History Museum
120 Old Hampton Lane
Hampton, VA
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Lewis Newall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lewis Newall

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lewis Newall Obituary
It is with deepest sorrow, we share that, Lewis Robert Newall, 74, of Hampton, Virginia, left us on June 27 2019.

Lewis was born to William and Shirley Newalll, January 21, 1945, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. He married Betty Jean (Noecker) in 1976, and they

lived together in Hampton, Virginia Since 1984.

He leaves his sons, Michael Newall, Gregory Newall, and step-daughter Laura Harrison. He also leaves Grandchildren, Amber Beall, Justin Harrison and Emily Meyer. Great Grandchildren, Aubrey and Kaiden Beall. His family will remember him as a wonderful provider and inspiration

to all that knew him.

A "Celebration of Life" gathering, is planned for August 10, 2019, at the Hampton History Museum, 120 Old Hampton Lane, Hampton Virginia 23669 from 2 to 5pm, Light refreshments will be provided. The family invites all to the circle of sharing during this time, to share all our precious memories.
Published in Daily Press on July 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.