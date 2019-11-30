|
Lewis Paul Sulzberger, Jr. passed away on November 26, 2019. Paul, as he was known to his multitude of friends was born September 17, 1937 to Lewis P. Sulzberger, Sr. and Dorothy I. Sulzberger. He was born and raised in Phoebus, Virginia and remained a Phoebus boy at heart his entire life. Paul attended Hampton High School and joined the Phoebus Volunteer Fire Company in 1952 at the age of 15. Paul was very proud to have earned the distinction of having been the longest continuous serving member of the Phoebus Volunteer Fire Company on March 16, 2019. He was a member of Southwark Hunt Club, a Plt. Sgt. in the National Guard, and a former member of the Hampton Moose 1514. Paul loved to hunt and be in the woods with his friends. He took over his father's roofing company in 1962, and was disabled in 1966 when he fell off of a roof. He married Violena Sulzberger, the light of his life in 1961 and never stopped grieving her loss when she passed in 2017. After the passing of his beloved wife Vi, he moved in with his daughter, Dorrie Eure, her husband, Todd Eure and their daughter, Isabelle Eure, his "Tinker."
He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Leo Sulzberger; sister, Ann West and his beloved Vi. He is survived by his daughters, Dorrie Eure and Paula Sulzberger; son-in-law, Todd Eure; two granddaughters, Rachael Spieth and Isabelle Eure; brother, Leonard Sulzberger; and sister Rosemary Tibbitt.
When you knew Paul, he was your friend for life. He loved God, family, country, and his friends. He was a courageous man who faced each challenge with a smile, faith, perseverance, and heart. To know Paul, was to love Paul.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Noon, Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Interment will follow in Parklawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 6 – 8 PM, Monday at R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home, downtown Hampton.
Memorials may be made to VersAbility Resources, 2520 58th Street, Hampton, VA 23661, www.versability.org.
