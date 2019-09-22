|
|
Lieselotte Maria Marks (Jassher), 86, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 17, 2019. She is survived by her sons, Klaus-Peter Marks (Edith) of Williamsburg, VA, and Kurt E. G. Marks (Kristi) of Arizona; daughter, Karin M. Armstrong (Thomas) of Oak Hill, VA; seven grandchildren, Jimmy Robert Marks (Bobby), Jessica Marie Vought, Jennifer Marie Kirvan, Kimberly Marie Green, Sheena Marie Bell, Justin Taylor Hughes, and Liese Marie Armstrong and ten great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest Wilhelm Jassher and Maria Cecelia Oepen; her husband of 61 years, George Albert Marks, Jr.; sisters, Emmy Helen Berger, Maria (Ushie) Kraus, and Karin Maria Weiss; brothers, Herbert Jassher, Carl Jassher, and Walter Jassher. Interment at Arlington National Cemetery will be held at a later date. Condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com.
Published in Daily Press on Sept. 22, 2019