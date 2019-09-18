|
Lila Jean (Watson) DeCleene, 89, passed away at her home on September 7, 2019 under the loving care of her two health care providers, Wendy Sellars and Tweety. She was born August 18, 1930 to Lucille Margaret and Lorraine Johnathan Watson in Burlington, Iowa and resided in Newport News since 1971. Lila was a graduate of Burlington High School and worked at the local telephone company and the Courthouse for many years. In 1955 Lila joined the Air Force where she met Joseph (Joe) DeCleene. They were married in 1956 at Eglin Air Force base. Lila was an avid reader and loved dancing and watching old movies in her spare time. Her husband, Joe preceded Lila in death on June 25, 2017. Their son, Michael DeCleene survives along with her sisters, Lorraine Crawford and Vicki Hasting. She also leaves behind her sister-in-law, Virginia Paulus and brother-in-law, John DeCleene. Cremation rites have been accorded as per Lila's wishes. Inurnment will be at St. Jerome Catholic Church Columbarium. There will be no services. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jerome Catholic Church. Arrangements by Weymouth Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Sept. 18, 2019