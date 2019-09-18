Home

POWERED BY

Services
Weymouth Funeral Home
12746 Nettles Drive
Newport News, VA 23606
757-930-2222
Resources
More Obituaries for Lila DeCleene
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lila Jean DeCleene


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lila Jean DeCleene Obituary
Lila Jean (Watson) DeCleene, 89, passed away at her home on September 7, 2019 under the loving care of her two health care providers, Wendy Sellars and Tweety. She was born August 18, 1930 to Lucille Margaret and Lorraine Johnathan Watson in Burlington, Iowa and resided in Newport News since 1971. Lila was a graduate of Burlington High School and worked at the local telephone company and the Courthouse for many years. In 1955 Lila joined the Air Force where she met Joseph (Joe) DeCleene. They were married in 1956 at Eglin Air Force base. Lila was an avid reader and loved dancing and watching old movies in her spare time. Her husband, Joe preceded Lila in death on June 25, 2017. Their son, Michael DeCleene survives along with her sisters, Lorraine Crawford and Vicki Hasting. She also leaves behind her sister-in-law, Virginia Paulus and brother-in-law, John DeCleene. Cremation rites have been accorded as per Lila's wishes. Inurnment will be at St. Jerome Catholic Church Columbarium. There will be no services. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jerome Catholic Church. Arrangements by Weymouth Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Sept. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lila's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Weymouth Funeral Home
Download Now