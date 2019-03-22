|
Lila Lewis Kilgore passed away Monday, March 4, 2019 after an extended illness. She is survived by her husband, Edwin Kilgore, daughter, Debbie Lynch (Dan), son, Rick Hayden (Samantha), 5 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. A family service was held at R. Hayden Smith Funeral Chapel in Hampton, VA and a mass was held at Most Precious Blood Catholic Church in Oviedo, FL. The family would like to thank the staff of The Hidenwood Retirement Community for the care and support shown to Lila and the family.
