Home

POWERED BY

Services
R. HAYDEN SMITH FUNERAL HOME
245 S. ARMISTEAD AVE.
Hampton, VA 23669-4100
(757) 723-3191
Resources
More Obituaries for Lila Kilgore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lila L. Kilgore

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lila L. Kilgore Obituary
Lila Lewis Kilgore passed away Monday, March 4, 2019 after an extended illness. She is survived by her husband, Edwin Kilgore, daughter, Debbie Lynch (Dan), son, Rick Hayden (Samantha), 5 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. A family service was held at R. Hayden Smith Funeral Chapel in Hampton, VA and a mass was held at Most Precious Blood Catholic Church in Oviedo, FL. The family would like to thank the staff of The Hidenwood Retirement Community for the care and support shown to Lila and the family.
Published in Daily Press from Mar. 22 to Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of R. HAYDEN SMITH FUNERAL HOME
Download Now