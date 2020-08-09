1/1
Lilian Louise "Lou" Frazier
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lilian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ms. Lilian Louise "Lou" Frazier was born on October 10, 1943, to the late George and Lillian Frazier. She gained her Heavenly Wings on August 6, 2020. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at Zion Baptist Church, Williamsburg. A walkthrough viewing will be held on Tuesday, from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Whiting's Funeral Home. Facemasks and social distancing will be required at all services. Full obituary and condolences can be left at whitingsfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
11
Viewing
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Whiting's Funeral Home - Williamsburg
Send Flowers
AUG
12
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Zion Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Whiting's Funeral Home - Williamsburg
7005 Pocahontas Trail
Williamsburg, VA 23185
(757) 229-3011
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Whiting's Funeral Home - Williamsburg

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved