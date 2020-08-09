Ms. Lilian Louise "Lou" Frazier was born on October 10, 1943, to the late George and Lillian Frazier. She gained her Heavenly Wings on August 6, 2020. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at Zion Baptist Church, Williamsburg. A walkthrough viewing will be held on Tuesday, from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Whiting's Funeral Home. Facemasks and social distancing will be required at all services. Full obituary and condolences can be left at whitingsfuneralhome.com