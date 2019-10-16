Home

Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
2:30 PM
Julia "Julie" Cherry's home
1600 Shenstone Court
Virginia Beach, VA
Lillian A. Shelly


1958 - 2019
Lillian A. Shelly Obituary
Lillian A. Shelly, born July 13, 1958 in Norfolk, VA, passed away on October 10, 2019. She was the owner of L.A. Shelly Custom Painting.

Lillian is survived by her daughter, Melissa Kee (Derrick), grandchildren Elizabeth, Charlotte, and Benjamin, her brother Eddie Aldorf, and sister Jo Gaskins. Left to cherish her memory are Jim Shelly and the entire Shelly family, her partner Dale "Max" Maxwell, loyal K-9 companion Madison, and many others that had the pleasure of knowing her.

A memorial service will be held at her best friend of 55 years, Julia "Julie" Cherry's home on Saturday, October 19 at 2:30pm at 1600 Shenstone Court, Virginia Beach, VA 23455. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made directly to Melissa Kee.
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 16, 2019
