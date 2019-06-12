Lillian C. Gatling, 92, died Sunday, June 9, 2019. She is survived by daughter, Diane Humphrey, and her husband Monty; son, David Gatling, and his wife Robyn; six grandchildren – George Gatling, Tristan Holmes, Cameron Humphrey, Shannon Mabe, Kristyn Gatling and Corey Gatling; six great grandchildren – Preston Mabe, Gavin Mabe, Harper Lillian Mabe, Peyton Humphrey, Jacob Gatling and Sophia Gatling; niece – Pat West, and her husband Bryon; and brother-in-law, Tom Jarvis, all of whom she loved dearly. She is preceded in death by her loving husband Bob Gatling, son Robert Gatling, sister Wilma Jarvis; sister Lois Crocket, and her husband Ernest; and brother Vernon Candler. Mrs. Gatling was a faithful member of West Hampton Baptist Church for 51 years, serving as church hostess for many of those years; a former member of Orcutt Avenue Baptist Church for 22 years, and taught Sunday school for more than 60 years. The family wishes to thank the staff at Northampton Convalescent and Rehabilitation Center in Hampton for the loving care given to their mother. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, June 14th at West Hampton Baptist Church, 631 Aberdeen Road, Hampton. Visitation will be at 10:00 a.m. prior to the service. Cremation Society of Virginia is assisting the family with arrangements. Published in Daily Press from June 12 to June 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary