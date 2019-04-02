BLONDEK, Lillian Davis, 99, of West Point, Va., died peacefully at her home in West Point, Va., just six weeks shy of her 100th birthday. She was the ninth of fourteen children born to Mary Susan Slater and Lloyd Calvin Davis of New Kent County, Va. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Albert George "Blondie" Blondek and twelve brothers and sisters. She is survived by her youngest brother, Clifton Warren "Boogie" Davis of New Kent.When she attended school, public education ended with eleven grades. Lill took advantage of an additional year of high school studying business. She attended Longwood Business School where she met a future sister-in-law, Lucy Major. While working for the USO during World War II, she met her beloved Blondie, who managed an Officers' Club. They were married on March 4, 1943 in Salina, Kansas. After the wedding, she went back to their apartment to set up housekeeping, and he went back to work on post.After the war, she and Blondie moved to his home in New Jersey, then to her home in New Kent, where they ran Blondie's Diner in Seven Pines, Va. Settling in West Point, he entered the insurance business while she became Area Director for the American Red Cross. Upon her retirement, she immediately set to work volunteering for the Riverside Convalescent Center in West Point, Va., where she retired as Volunteer Director.Although she and Blondie were never blessed with the pitter-patter of little feet, they filled their lives with the love and attention of thirty-four nieces and nephews. They were all special to her and she kept a calendar in her kitchen where she recorded birthdays and weddings and took pride in her recall of those events. They both enjoyed fishing on the Davis Pond, dancing & parties, and playing all kinds of games, and sharing good times with friends and family.Lill supported local organizations: Tabernacle United Methodist Church's Cemetery Association, The King William Woman's Club, The Historical Societies of West Point, New Kent, and King William, and the First Baptist Church of West Point. A staunch Republican, she championed many public causes. She was chosen to serve on King William County's Tricentennial Celebration Committee. Two unfinished items on her agenda were: recognition of the King William Courthouse with a US Postal Stamp, and placement of a traffic light at the intersection of Thompson Avenue and route 30. Visitation is at 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 3, 2019, in the Sanctuary of The First Baptist Church of West Point, 414 Main Street, West Point, Va.23181. An 11 a.m. Celebration of Life will be followed by a luncheon served by the Hospitality Committee in the church's social hall. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider the West Point Fire and Rescue at P.O. Box X, West Point, Va.23181, The First Baptist Church of West Point, P.O. Box N, West Point, Va. 23181, or a . Vincent Funeral Home West Point Chapel is handling arrangements. Tributes may be posted at www.vincentfh.com. Published in Daily Press on Apr. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary