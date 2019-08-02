|
|
HAMPTON – Lillian Marie Jordan Roberts, 85, our angel on earth, gained her heavenly wings on July 27, 2019. A Carolina native, she was born in Halifax County NC, but called the Peninsula her home. In her early years, "Sapphire" could be found at Freddy's Diner, knocking three times on the ceiling to her favorite music on the jukebox. She spent many long, hot nights working in the "metal shack" at the Newport News Shipyard before she retired in 1994. After retirement she spent most of her time with her family and friends. She also enjoyed going to hear her bluegrass music. Her greatest love in life was her grandchildren, there wasn't anything "Nanny" wouldn't do for them. With a heart larger than life, she loved everyone she met, never passing judgement because she knew it wasn't her place to judge. Most recently she spent her time in Virginia Beach, in the loving care of her daughter and son-in-law. We are forever grateful to them, the friends she made while there, all the nurses and her hospice nurses for her care. While our hearts on earth are broken, we rest assured that we will see her face again and she is living it up in heaven with her family and friends that have gone before. We can only imagine the celebration they had Saturday night.
Lillian was preceded in death by her husband Lewis Roberts, her parents Joe and Rosa Jordan, her son Emmett Stephenson; her sisters, Dorothy Hendron, Carolyn Fulson, and her brother Joe Jordan. She is survived by one daughter, Sandra Edwards and her husband, Randy; two sons, Donnie Stephenson, Mike Stephenson and his wife, Rhonda; two sisters, Jannell Best and Mary Harris; three grandchildren, Jennifer Cunnison and her husband, James, Maxie Bolton and his wife, Larissa, and Michelle Campbell and her husband David; seven great-grandchildren, Ciera Bolton, Adriana West, Robert Cunnison, Ian Cunnison, Joshua Cunnison, Reagan Cunnison, and Mackenzie Byers; two great-great children, Adalei Athey and Lilah Athey, many nieces, nephews and friends that were her chosen family. The family will receive friends Saturday, August 3rd at Peninsula Funeral Home from 3-4:30 p.m. A funeral service will be held at 2pm Sunday August 4th at the funeral home, officiated by Pastor Josh Crozier. Burial will follow at Peninsula Memorial Park.
Published in Daily Press on Aug. 2, 2019