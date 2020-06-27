Lillian Virginia Ayers
AYERS, Lillian Virginia, 97, of Chesterfield, Va. went to be with her Lord and Savior peacefully in her sleep on June 23, 2020 surrounded by her family. Lillian was born in Radford, Va. but spent most of her years in Newport News, Va. before moving to Chesterfield, Va. for the last six years. In Newport News, Va., she was an active member of Hilton Baptist Church and loved spending time with her church family and family, alike. She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Ermon Ayers, Sr.; and her sons, Roy Jr., Fred Lester, and James Melvin. She is survived by 52 grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. A graveside ceremony will be held 3 p.m. Monday, June 29, 2020 at Peninsula Memorial Park in Newport News.

Published in Daily Press on Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
29
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Peninsula Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Peninsula Memorial Park
12750 Warwick Blvd
Newport News, VA 23606
7579301197
