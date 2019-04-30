Lillian Winston Robinson was born December 8, 1929 in the Bronx, New York and accepted the Lord's call on April 26, 2019.A resident of Hampton, Va. since 1941, she attended Union Street School and graduated from George P. Phenix High School class of 1947. She was also a member of the graduating class of Virginia State College (University) 1951. "Lil" as she was called by her friends taught in the Gloucester County Public School System (Business Management), retiring after 30 years.Lil was baptized at an early age at First Baptist Church where she joined under the leadership of Rev. Patterson. She was active in the church in her early years as a young adult. She was probably the first secretary at the church assisting the Clerks, Mr. Clark/Sturdavant following Rev. Patterson until the early 60's under Rev. Thomas. She also taught Sunday school from 1958-61 with her dear friend, Anna Lee Blocket and assisted in Vacation Bible school.Lil married Edward V. Robinson in 1953 and produced two wonderful sons from this union, Keith V. and Eric E. Robinson.Lil was proceeded in death by her mother and father, Melvin S. and Lillian A.Winston, a brother, Melvin Winston, Jr. (Bessie) her husband, Edward V. Robinson and a son, Keith V. Robinson.Survivors include her son, Eric E. Robinson of Hampton, Daughter- in- law, Janie M. Robinson of Hampton, two grandsons, Eric E. II ( April ) and Anthony K. (Verlon) Robinson. She leaves to mourn the many that affectionately called her "mom" including her adopted sons Charles (Cyd), Frankie and Ricky (Carolyn) Brown and Chuckie Cross. She also cherished her adopted helper, Neal Pressey who was her confidant in her later years.The family will accept visitors on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 from 6:00p.m. to 7:30p.m at Ronald C. Perkins Funeral Home. Services will be held at the First Baptist Church on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 10:00a.m. Burial will follow at the Hampton Memorial Gardens. Published in Daily Press on Apr. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary