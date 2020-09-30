1/1
Lillie Crump Carter
1945 - 2020
Lillie Crump Carter was born January 15, 1945, in Williamsburg, Virginia, daughter of the late Betty C. and George P. Crump Jr. Her earthly journey turned into eternal rest on Monday, September 21, 2020. She graduated from Bruton Heights School and continued her studies at Virginia State College and Thomas Nelson Community College; receiving a certification in Early Childhood Education. She pursued a career with the Williamsburg-James City County Public School System. After retiring, she worked for the Rite Aid Corporation, retiring from there as well.

On December 31, 1964, Lillie married Melvin Wadsworth Carter, Sr. Unto this union, they were blessed to raise two children.

Lillie was an active member of the Historic First Baptist Church where she faithfully served on the Scholarship Committee, Finance Committee, Second Senior Choir, Pastor's Aid, Vacation Bible School, Youth Ministry, Women's Fellowship, Christian Education, Missionary, Retirees Ministry, Hospitality Committee, and provided assistance in the church office.

Lillie was preceded in death by her husband Melvin Wadsworth Carter Sr. She leaves to cherish fond memories her daughter, Sandy Davean Carter and Melvin Wadsworth Carter Jr. (Jamie); four grandchildren, Ashynti Carter, Devontre Stricklin, Daudrious Carter, and Jordan Carter; sisters, Ruth Askew and Bernice Stevens (Charles); and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.

A funeral service with live stream will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 2, 2020, in Whiting's Chapel. Due to the current health pandemic, only 50 people may be in attendance, and face coverings and social distancing are required. Mrs. Carter may be viewed from 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. Thursday, in the funeral home. Professional services entrusted to the staff of Whiting's Funeral Home, 7005 Pocahontas Trail, Williamsburg, Virginia 23185. 757-229-3011. whitingsfuneralhome.com

Published in Daily Press on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Viewing
01:00 - 05:00 PM
Whiting's Funeral Home - Williamsburg
OCT
2
Funeral service
11:00 AM
live stream
Funeral services provided by
Whiting's Funeral Home - Williamsburg
7005 Pocahontas Trail
Williamsburg, VA 23185
(757) 229-3011
Memories & Condolences
September 29, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Carl & Margaret Christensen
Coworker
