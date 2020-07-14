March 22, 1937 – July 11, 2020. Lillie Frances Jernigan Woodard passed away at home on Saturday, July 11th at the age of 83.
Frances was born and raised in Spring Hope, NC. After marrying the love of her life, John they moved to Hampton, VA. Frances always wanted to be a teacher so John sent her to ODU. Upon graduation she began her teaching career with Hampton City Schools. Her career included teaching at Asbury, Phillips and Capt. John Smith Elementary Schools. Following their retirement they returned to the family farm in Spring Hope for the final chapter of their love story. Frances once said that after she retired every September when school started she would cry because she missed it so much. After the death of her husband, she would travel back to Hampton where she returned to the classroom teaching intercessions for the year round schools. Frances was an outstanding educator. She loved gardening, sewing, reading and most of all her family.
Frances was preceded in death by her husband, John, her parents, her brother, a grandson and nephew.
She is survived by her daughters, Debbie Woodard, Janet Mitcheltree (Craig); grandchildren, Catherine Stewart (Charles), Leann Sorrell (Scott), Joe Mitcheltree (Amber), Allison Riley (Joey), Kristen Moreno; niece, Carol, her children, Brandon and Kayla Jernigan and six great grandchildren.
Due to the Covid Virus Frances`s Service will be private for immediate family only. The family wishes to thank Gwendolyn Love Taylor and Hospice of Nash General for their loving care.
In lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
In lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or Hospice.
.