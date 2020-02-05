|
Lily Williams Hood, age 92, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on February 3, 2020 at her home in Poquoson, VA, where she was born and resided most of her life. Lil was known for being a talented seamstress for her drapery business that she operated with her husband for many years. She enjoyed traveling in her RV with her husband, family, and friends to scenic locations and historic sites in all 48 states, most Canadian Providences, and National Parks.
She is preceded in rest by her mother, Mary Elizabeth (Molly) Moore, Edward Ivy (Captain Ivy) Williams, and many aunts and uncles. She is survived by her loving husband of 72 years, Vincent Hood Sr.; her sister, Iva Lou Chustz, of Lake Charles, Louisiana; three sons, Vincent Jr. (wife, Sherry), Harold (wife, Sandie), Paul (wife, Cathy); four grandchildren, Sherry Rebecca, Vincent III (wife, Halie), Lily (Hood) Tuten (husband, Jason), Mary; two great-grandchildren, Vincent IV and Ella Tuten of Poquoson, VA, as well as many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to acknowledge all those who were instrumental in assisting with her health in recent months, especially one of her special caregivers, Cathy Forrest-Hood.
The family will receive friends at Claytor Rollins Funeral Home in Poquoson, VA on Friday, February 7th from 6:00pm to 7:30pm. There will be a graveside service at Parklawn Memorial Park in Hampton, VA on Saturday, February 8th at 2pm. If preferred, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church in Poquoson, VA. Condolences to claytorrollins.com
Published in Daily Press on Feb. 5, 2020