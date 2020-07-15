Linda Parrino, 74, of Newport News passed away peacefully July 10, at home and with her Family by her side. She is Survived by her sister, Rosemarie Parrino, her children, Danny and Andi Hughes, Kelly Brock and Jodie and Chris Pittman. She was Mimi to her beloved grandchildren, Ramsie, Cooper, Stephen and Hunter. Linda will forever be remembered for her sense of humor, quick wit, firecracker attitude and immense love for her family.
In lieu of flowers, feel free to make a donation to the charity of your choice
. The family will have a private service at a later date.