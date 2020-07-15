1/
Linda A. Parrino
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Linda Parrino, 74, of Newport News passed away peacefully July 10, at home and with her Family by her side. She is Survived by her sister, Rosemarie Parrino, her children, Danny and Andi Hughes, Kelly Brock and Jodie and Chris Pittman. She was Mimi to her beloved grandchildren, Ramsie, Cooper, Stephen and Hunter. Linda will forever be remembered for her sense of humor, quick wit, firecracker attitude and immense love for her family.

In lieu of flowers, feel free to make a donation to the charity of your choice. The family will have a private service at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on Jul. 15, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved