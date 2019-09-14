|
Linda Ann Garrison Bowe passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 after a long, courageous battle with Parkinson's Disease.
Linda was born in Birmingham, Alabama in 1937. When she was a young child, her parents, James and Lucile Garrison settled in Williamsburg and lived in a bungalow on South Boundary Street. Linda attended Matthew Whaley, excelling in her studies, and spent her summers lifeguarding at the Motor House Pool. She was athletic and developed a passion for swimming, and became an accomplished pianist. She would go on to major in Education at Longwood College, where she graduated early. There, she met Thomas Bowe, or T-Bo to his closest friends, who attended nearby Hampden Sydney College. They married in August 1958 in Linda's home church, Williamsburg Baptist. While Tom attended dental school at the Medical College of Virginia, Linda taught in the City of Richmond Public Schools. Upon completion of his degree in dentistry, Tom served in the Army and was stationed in Fort Hood, Texas. Following his discharge, Tom and Linda returned to Williamsburg, to put down roots, establish Tom's dental practice, and raise a family. They would have three children, Tom, Susan and Beverly.
In 1968, they moved to the evolving Queens Lake neighborhood, where Linda put her teaching skills and passion for swimming instruction to good use. She organized Red Cross swim classes during the summers, teaching everyone from toddlers to adults the importance of knowing how to swim, especially given the neighborhood's proximity to water. She and other mothers taught an entire neighborhood how to swim. A decade later, Queens Lake would become champions of the GPSA swim league. Linda was also part of a team of residents that published the history of Queens Lake in 2006.
Linda followed the interests of her children and served alternately as a Cub Scout Den Mother and Girl Scout Troop Leader. Many of her scouts will remember camping trips to Camp Skimino and Makemie Woods, as well as excursions farther afield to locations such as Washington, D.C.
Linda taught fourth and fifth grade at Magruder Elementary for nearly 25 years. Her children remember her Sunday afternoon ritual of grading papers, with piles spread across the living room floor. She graded every single one with thoughtful remarks, always in red ink. Extra effort earned a Peanuts sticker. While teaching at Magruder, Linda was instrumental in establishing Extend, the program for gifted children, in York County. Linda also coached numerous students in Odyssey of the Mind, with some teams reaching the World Finals.
Linda was active in the local chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma Society International, an organization devoted to promoting professional and personal growth of women educators and excellence in education, serving a term as its president.
Outside of school, Linda, certified as a Water Safety Instructor, taught lifesaving and first aid, and taught Sunday School and Youth Club Bible Study at Trinity Presbyterian Church. She also taught piano lessons to area children.
Like her mother, Lucile, Linda gathered friends easily. She won honors in her Garden Club arranging flowers, and only lost occasionally at Bridge and Scrabble with her long time friends. Linda remained in touch with her classmates from Matthew Whaley throughout the years, planning numerous reunions over the years.
One of Linda's favorite places was the Outer Banks, where the family eventually built a cottage they named Dunesbury. Linda spent countless weekends and summers there, beachcombing, sunbathing and stargazing. Her grandchildren spent many summers at the cottage with Mimi, as she was affectionately known, and close friends looked forward to their annual "Ladies Week."
Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Lucile and James Garrison. She is survived by her husband, Thomas P. Bowe, Jr.; her son, Thomas P. Bowe, III and his wife, Michele Roberts, of Charlottesville; her daughter, Susan Bowe and her husband, James Orrell, of Williamsburg; and her daughter, Beverly Meekins and her husband, Warren Meekins of Manteo, North Carolina. She is also survived by her grandson, Gordon Bowe and his wife, Nicole; her granddaughter, Madeline Bowe; her granddaughter, Courtney Morris and her husband, Scott; grandson, Dylan Scott; grandson, Everett Meekins; and great grandsons Henry Bowe and Elijah Morris.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the American Parkinson Disease Association, or a .
A Celebration of Life will be held at Williamsburg Presbyterian Church on Monday, September 16, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. with a reception to follow. A private burial will be at Cedar Grove Cemetery.
Published in Daily Press on Sept. 14, 2019