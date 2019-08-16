Home

C. C. Carter Funeral Home - Newport News
3314 Roanoke Ave.
Newport News, VA 23607
(757) 245-4391
Viewing
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
12:00 PM - 6:00 PM
C.C. Carter Funeral Home
3314 Roanoke Avenue
Newport News, VA
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
1:00 PM
Greater Revival Tabernacle Church
1323 25th Street
Newport News, VA
Linda Ann Smith


1957 - 2019
Linda Ann Smith Obituary
Linda Ann Smith, 62, peacefully passed away on Sunday August 11, 2019 at her home in Hampton, VA. She is survived by her three children: Jerod Smith, LaKeisha Smith and Natasha Daniels. She was predeceased by her parents John and Dorothy Smith and her siblings Geneva Prescott, John Lewis Smith and Priscilla Smith. Viewing services for Linda will be on Friday, August 16, 2019 from 12:00pm – 6:00pm at C.C. Carter Funeral Home, 3314 Roanoke Avenue, Newport News, VA. Funeral services will be performed by Pastor Alvin Rooks at Greater Revival Tabernacle Church, 1323 25th Street, Newport News, VA on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 1:00pm. The burial services following will be at Hampton Memorial Gardens, 155 Butler Farm Road, Hampton, VA.
Published in Daily Press on Aug. 16, 2019
