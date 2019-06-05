|
|
Linda Cole Galea, aged 71, a native of Hampton, VA, and a resident of Ithaca, NY, passed away on April 7th, 2019. Ms. Galea retired in 2008 from the Federal Reserve Bank after 20 years of service. She was preceded in death by her parents, Elwanda O'Daniel Cole and Robert Kenneth Cole.Survivors include a son, Michael Galea; two daughters, Susan Galea Nold and Kerry Galea DeLisa; five grandchildren, Edward Nold, Lily Nold, Henry Nold, Sam DeLisa and Charlie DeLisa; three sisters, Carol Hayes, Sandra Watkins and Paula Lemieux; former husband and lifelong friend, Paul Galea.A Celebration of Linda's life will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Parklawn Memorial Park, Chapel Mausoleum, followed by a light reception at Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home.In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to any Catholic Charities.
Published in Daily Press on June 5, 2019