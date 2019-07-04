|
Linda Darnell Camp went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at Riverside Hospital in Newport News, VA. Survivors include her loving husband of 20 years, George W. Camp of Hampton, VA; sisters, Emma and Muriel Blacken, brother; Roderick Blacken, aunt and uncle, Lillie M. and Melvin Blacken. Viewing: Friday, July 5, 2019, Noon-6:00 PM at Cooke Bros. Funeral Chapel (1601-27th Newport News, VA). Services will be held at New Life Church (1525 Power Plant Pkwy., Hpt.), Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 11:00 AM. Burial: Monday, July 8, 2019 at Albert G. Horton, Jr. Veterans Cemetery (5310 Milner's Rd., Suffolk, VA)
Published in Daily Press on July 4, 2019