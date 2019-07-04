Home

Cooke Bros Funeral Chapel & Crematory - Newport News
1601 27th St
Newport News, VA 23607
757-380-0251
Viewing
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
12:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Cooke Bros Funeral Chapel & Crematory - Newport News
1601 27th St
Newport News, VA 23607
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
New Life Church
1525 Power Plant Pkwy.
View Map
Linda D. Camp

Linda D. Camp Obituary
Linda Darnell Camp went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at Riverside Hospital in Newport News, VA. Survivors include her loving husband of 20 years, George W. Camp of Hampton, VA; sisters, Emma and Muriel Blacken, brother; Roderick Blacken, aunt and uncle, Lillie M. and Melvin Blacken. Viewing: Friday, July 5, 2019, Noon-6:00 PM at Cooke Bros. Funeral Chapel (1601-27th Newport News, VA). Services will be held at New Life Church (1525 Power Plant Pkwy., Hpt.), Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 11:00 AM. Burial: Monday, July 8, 2019 at Albert G. Horton, Jr. Veterans Cemetery (5310 Milner's Rd., Suffolk, VA)
Published in Daily Press on July 4, 2019
